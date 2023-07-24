Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000.

B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan

More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River’s Colin Dube-Wheat, father of a 2-year-old daughter

  • Jul. 24, 2023 9:00 a.m.
  • News

A GoFundMe campaign opened this weekend has raised more than $15,000 for a victim of a violent stabbing in downtown Campbell River.

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was walking downtown at 4:30 a.m. on July 14 when he came to the aid of another, only to end up needing urgent help himself.

“He heard someone yelling help,” the statement on the GoFundMe reads. “He walked over. An individual beside an unconscious person stabbed Colin in the chest twice, puncturing his lung and heart.”

Dube-Wheat recalls “lying there for a period of time alone,” until first responders attended to him and he was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

The statement on the GoFundMe, organized by Jen Fyfe and Lisa McEwen, goes onto say that the VGH Trauma Team performed open heart surgery and repaired the injuries to his lung and heart.

With a fiance and a two-year-old daughter, the statement concludes on the campaign page with outlining the incredible resiliency both Dube-Wheat and his fiance, Sarah, have in raising their daughter. It says the fund will be needed for the approximately three months Dube-Wheat will have to spend in rehabilitation.

As of Monday morning (July 24, the campaign had raised $15,160, far exceeding the initial goal of $5,000.

The Campbell River RCMP declined further comment upon this story, other than the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). A link to the GoFundMe is here

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

