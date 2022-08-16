More than $353,000 in grants available through Comox Valley Community Foundation

Grants directed at registered charities and not-for-profit organizations in 2022-2023

More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.

“Once again we are taking a very deliberate approach to our granting program this year and are targeting our available funding to address specific community priorities identified in recent community conversations,” said Christine Helpard, CVCF’s president.

“We are thankful for the honest and candid advice we received from individuals who are witnessing first-hand the complex challenges facing our community,” she added. “In addition to directing the community’s funds to where they are most needed, we are also expanding our commitment to the principles of community-based decisions and trust-based philanthropy within our granting program.”

CVCF will be adopting a five-pronged approach to granting for 2022-2023:

• $75,000 to address housing insecurity and homelessness

• $20,000 to assist with charitable/not-for-profit sector development

• $50,000 to support recreation and social programming for adults with diverse abilities

• $50,000 to support environmental and climate action initiatives

• $158,800 directed to Community Enrichment Grants to address the following four priorities:

• Food insecurity and food systems

• Mental health and connection

• Indigenous-led or benefiting projects/organizations

• Arts, culture and heritage

Applications for Community Enrichment grants and Housing Insecurity grants will be accepted through Sept. 22.

Visit cvcfoundation.org/grants/community-enrichment-grants/ for more information and to apply.



