More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.

More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.

More than $353,000 in grants available through Comox Valley Community Foundation

Grants directed at registered charities and not-for-profit organizations in 2022-2023

More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.

“Once again we are taking a very deliberate approach to our granting program this year and are targeting our available funding to address specific community priorities identified in recent community conversations,” said Christine Helpard, CVCF’s president.

“We are thankful for the honest and candid advice we received from individuals who are witnessing first-hand the complex challenges facing our community,” she added. “In addition to directing the community’s funds to where they are most needed, we are also expanding our commitment to the principles of community-based decisions and trust-based philanthropy within our granting program.”

CVCF will be adopting a five-pronged approach to granting for 2022-2023:

• $75,000 to address housing insecurity and homelessness

• $20,000 to assist with charitable/not-for-profit sector development

• $50,000 to support recreation and social programming for adults with diverse abilities

• $50,000 to support environmental and climate action initiatives

• $158,800 directed to Community Enrichment Grants to address the following four priorities:

• Food insecurity and food systems

• Mental health and connection

• Indigenous-led or benefiting projects/organizations

• Arts, culture and heritage

Applications for Community Enrichment grants and Housing Insecurity grants will be accepted through Sept. 22.

Visit cvcfoundation.org/grants/community-enrichment-grants/ for more information and to apply.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope
Next story
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report

Just Posted

Heat wave forecast to hit eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating after receiving several complaints of a man who allegedly exposed himself while riding his bicycle. File photo
Comox Valley RCMP investigating series of indecent exposures

More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.
More than $353,000 in grants available through Comox Valley Community Foundation

Toni Edwards (Stocky’s widow), standing in front of the newly named 888 (Stocky Edwards) Wing. Photo submitted
Wing named after Second World War ace