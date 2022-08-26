Morin runs again for Courtenay council

Wendy Morin is pleased to announce she is running for re-election to Courtenay city council this October.

Upon reflection, Morin says, “It’s been a surreal experience to have governed almost my entire first term during a global pandemic.”

The city has also faced a myriad of social issues, normally the mandate of higher governments. “I’m super proud of my colleagues and our staff for their resilience in the face of it all.”

A major accomplishment has been adoption of the updated official community plan. Courtenay is Canada’s first municipality to have climate action and reconciliation at the core of this important guiding document. Another milestone was completion of the 5th Street rehabilitation project. Despite hiccups along the way, the vital work extends the life of the bridge decades into the future. Morin says, “Our council is very action-oriented, and we felt it was important to get things done that had been languishing for years, adding to the cost. Maintaining our valuable assets is the responsible thing to do and saves us money.”

Council implemented several actions to support local businesses to ease impacts of COVID and the bridge project. These include utility payment deadline extensions, waiving parking fees, allowing patios, expanding the list of allowable businesses in the home occupation bylaw, funding a DCBIA marketing campaign, and enhanced security measures.

Council also adopted transportation, stormwater management, parks and recreation master plans, urban forest strategy and cycling network plan. Morin championed food security, a major challenge during the pandemic. Her well-received urban agriculture resolution was adopted, allowing hen and beekeeping and market stands across the city.

Also, over 1,200 new units housing were added, including 81 units of below market and supportive housing – far surpassing previous terms. An additional 80 units of below market housing, and more market housing are on track for completion. With staff, council identified land for affordable housing and met several times with provincial officials to streamline funding and approval processes. Morin strongly advocated for implementation of the cultural services plan, to bolster support of the vibrant arts community that contributes so much economically and otherwise to the region.

Morin believes it is important that governance reflects community diversity. “I’ve lived here my whole life and we’ve had fairly homogeneous faces in decision-making spaces. Last election many folks on the doorstep told me they felt their views weren’t represented. I’ve worked diligently to promote equity and inclusion policies and practices.”

Morin is on the Comox Valley Regional District Board and is water committee chair. She is excited about the recently approved regional parks service, and optimistic about a new direction for economic development that promotes sustainability, and that reflects community values. She welcomes the opportunity to build on the work done thus far. Election day is Oct. 15. For more info, email wendyctycouncil@gmail.com or visit her website, wendymorin.ca or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Wendy-Morin-Courtenay-City-CouncillorCVRD-Director-274696713352505/

