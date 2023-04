A truck that has flipped on its side has snarled traffic near the Fifth Street Bridge in Courtenay Thursday slowed traffic but no major injuries were reported. Photo by Terry Farrell A truck that has flipped on its side has snarled traffic near the Fifth Street Bridge in Courtenay Thursday slowed traffic but no major injuries were reported. Photo by Terry Farrell

A truck that has flipped on its side has snarled traffic near the Fifth Street Bridge in Courtenay Thursday (April 20) afternoon.

Despite the backlog of traffic, no major injuries were reported from the incident, which saw a truck carrying traffic signage flip on the driver’s side heading northbound over the bridge shortly after 4 p.m.

A tow truck has arrived on the scene but drivers are advised to find alternative routes.



Courtenay