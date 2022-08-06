Members of Courtenay Fire Department put out the last of a motorcycle fire in the Mission hill area Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Motorbike catches fire on Courtenay’s Mission Hill

Fire engulfs bike, then spreads to the nearby grass by church

Members of Courtenay Fire Department quickly extinguished a motorcycle fire Saturday afternoon.

The call came in a little after 3 p.m. about a fire on Highway 19A in the Mission Hill area. A motorcycle had caught fire and was fully engulfed, though the rider was reported to be safely off the bike.

The fire then spread to nearby grass on the hill, beside St. Andrew’s Church at Dingwall Road, but the firefighters were able to put it out quickly before it could spread far into the grassy area. By about 3:30 p.m., they were hosing down the last of it, checking for any hot spots amid the charred frame of the motorcycle.

Highway traffic was down to single-lane alternating for a short time, while the crews were on the scene. Highway maintenance was also contacted to clean up slippery sections of foam on the road.


