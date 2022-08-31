The B.C. Highway Patrol says a man in his 80s is dead near Kamloops after a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Highway Patrol says a man in his 80s is dead near Kamloops after a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination. (Black Press file photo)

Motorcyclist in his 80s dies in collision near Kamloops

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30

A motorcyclist in his eighties has died after a collision near Cherry Creek approximately 23 kilometres west of Kamloops.

In a news release, the B.C. Highway Patrol said that the Kamloops Rural RCMP responded to the collision around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination.

The motorcyclist, a man in his eighties from the Kamloops area, died as a result of the collision. The driver of the van, a man in his seventies from the East Kootenays, was not injured in the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 1 was closed for seven hours as police gathered evidence and the wreckage was removed.

BC Highway Patrol Kamloops has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCHP Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and cite file number 2022-4051.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home
Next story
Head of school near Nanaimo fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’

Just Posted

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Courtenay with a solo acoustic show.
Award-winning country artist Corb Lund coming to Courtenay

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Pop-up banner image