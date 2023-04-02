Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea Ferle rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea Ferle rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Bloodied Ikea rug left at police department is linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

Investigators say rug came from somewhere in the Kamloops region

A bloodied Ikea rug turned into Barriere RCMP is connected to a violent criminal act, confirm Mounties.

Investigators with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken control of the investigation and, though they are providing few details of the connection to the area, police are hoping the public can assist.

Investigators say they are unsure of where the 5’ x 8’ area rug came from other than the Kamloops region. As the specific circumstances surrounding the blood on the area rug are unknown, the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining its origin,.

“Investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a statement Sunday (April 2).

On Saturday, RCMP confirmed the blood on the rug was of human origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Next story
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence ‘epidemic’

Just Posted

Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson died April 1, 2023 at age 86. (Photo credit: Jonathan Cruz)
Comox-born radio personality Red Robinson has died at age 86, family says

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A makeshift shelter sits among the landscaping of the Courtenay City Hall parking lot, with the Connect Centre in the background. The Connect Centre is a safe haven for the homeless.
Courtenay mayor discusses city’s homelessness situation

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Pop-up banner image