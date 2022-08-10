Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between junction Highway 12 and junction Highway 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

Drive BC map of impacted area

Drive BC map of impacted area

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

The Fraser Canyon is currently under a thunderstorm watch with incoming weather that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo)

This comes after BC Wildfire declares that the Nohomin Creek Wildfire, near Lytton has been downgraded from a wildfire of note.

More to come.

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Just Posted

Cumberland is considering a speculation tax to help increase the supply of affordable housing. Black Press file photo
Cumberland wants more information on speculation tax

The Snowbirds return to the runway at 19 Wing Comox during spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds hitting pause on flying following crash in B.C.

File photo of a model of a tower proposed on Dove Creek Road.
Telus to connect homes, businesses in Comox Valley neighbourhood

The HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial (HAMM) is located at 625 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. Photo supplied.
Courtenay museum to commemorate 78th anniversary of the sinking of HMCS Alberni