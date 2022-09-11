The family of fatal stabbing victim Fred Parsons released a statement after the 29-year-old’s death a week ago. (Photo submitted)

The family of fatal stabbing victim Fred Parsons released a statement after the 29-year-old’s death a week ago. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man who was stabbed to death was ‘cheerful, gentle, innocent,’ says family

Mother of victim Fred Parsons issues statement a week after homicide at park

The man who was stabbed and killed at the playground at Maffeo Sutton Park over Labour Day weekend was an innocent victim of random violence, his family says.

A 29-year-old man died after the incident at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and family has now identified the victim as Fred Parsons of Nanaimo.

Fred’s mother, Cindy Parsons, issued a statement to media on Sunday, Sept. 11. She said her son, who was born with disabilities and had “unique wiring,” had walked to the park with his dog and two friends that night and stopped to play on the swings.

“Fred and his friends are kind, cheerful, gentle, innocent, respectful, harmless, hard-working young individuals who were victims of random violence,” Cindy said.

She said Fred had many exceptional and uncommon gifts and was much-loved, admired and respected, and had dreams, goals and passions. He believed in “fairness, kindness, justice, generosity and respect” and liked to help people.

Cindy’s statement thanked RCMP officers for their investigative work. She noted that the family is in the early stages of what will be a long healing journey.

“These are difficult days and we are fragile,” she said. “A bright light in our lives has been taken.”

She said although her son is the one who died, others, including his walking companions and their families, as well as Fred’s housemates and staff at his home, have been traumatized by the incident.

“We are grateful for all of this kindness and healing energy being sent our way,” his mother wrote. “Keep it coming. We are going to need it for a while.”

Mark Harrison, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing and remains in police custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 20.

RELATED: Charges laid in fatal stabbing at Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo

RELATED: Man stabbed and killed at Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

Just Posted

Environment Canada extended a smoky skies bulletin to Nanaimo, Parksville and the Comox Valley on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/Black Press Media)
Environment Canada extends smoky skies bulletin to Nanaimo, Parksville, Comox Valley

Don MacKay and his five-string bass will be at the Flying Canoe on Sept. 15 as Sympatico takes the stage for the Georgia Straight Jass Society. Photo supplied
Sympatico takes the sage for Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert

Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron hits the stage at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, Sept. 23. (Submitted photo)
Canadian folk icon Ferron to perform at Old Church Theatre in Courtenay

Village of Cumberland office. Record file photo
Cumberland voters to choose between two mayoral candidates, five council hopefuls