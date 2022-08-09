Nanaimo’s James Honeyman won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced this week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s James Honeyman won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced this week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins ‘life-changing’ $1 million playing Lotto 6/49

James Honeyman and his wife planning dream vacations

A Nanaimo man is a newly minted millionaire and has started planning dream vacations.

James Honeyman won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49’s July 23 draw, announced a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release this week.

Honeyman purchased his ticket via PlayNow.com. He checked his ticket using his phone app early on a Sunday morning and saw the prize amount pop up, “which was unbelievable.”

He and his wife are planning to travel to some dream destinations including a luxury cruise through the Panama Canal. Honeyman said the win is life-changing.

“It means my wife and I can enjoy our retirement and go on trips we’ve always wanted to take,” he said.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

