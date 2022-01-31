Police in Nanaimo found drugs, replica firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia when they pulled over a vehicle Jan. 19. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo found drugs, replica firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia when they pulled over a vehicle Jan. 19. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP pull over vehicle, seize crystal meth, crack cocaine, replica guns

Drugs had street value of $40,000, say police

Nanaimo RCMP pulled over a car to find drugs, cash, replica weapons and drug paraphernalia.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the vehicle was pulled over by Nanaimo RCMP’s street crime and community response unit members Jan. 19 at about 4:30 p.m. when they spotted a man who they suspected didn’t have a driver’s licence and who was in the company of three people known to be associated to the drug trade.

Upon pulling over the vehicle, police found 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 149 prescription pills, 500 millilitres of GHB, $385 in Canadian cash, four cell phones, a digital scale and five replica firearms.

The total estimated street level value of the drugs is $40,000, say police.

All occupants were released from the scene pending analysis of the items seized and approval of charges, the release noted. RCMP have been contacted for updated information on the status of the case.

READ ALSO: Bomb, guns, drugs found after Nanaimo RCMP pull over uninsured vehicle


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP Briefsstreet drugs

Previous story
Son began exposing himself after starting prescription, says Comox mom
Next story
Watchdog says emissions mean Canada can no longer reach its 1.5 C climate goal

Just Posted

A shipbreaking operation has become a contentious issue in Union Bay. File photo
Comox Valley Regional District approves shipbreaking resolutions

Cassie Sharpe is pictured at the Copper World Cup, December in Colorado. Photo by Chad Buchholz/FIS Freeski
Comox-raised freestyle skier embarks on second quest for Olympic gold

Kassinen’s mom says his behaviour changed after being prescribed Abilify. Image, Abilify video
Son began exposing himself after starting prescription, says Comox mom

The CSRHD grants support health facilities in the region’s rural and remote communities like Tahsis. Image, Village of Tahsis
Comox Strathcona hospital district doubles grants to rural facilities