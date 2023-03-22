Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo woman charged with killing ex-boyfriend slated to stand trial in 2024

Jury selection scheduled in murder case

A Nanaimo woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend will face trial before a jury next year.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, who was 26 when she was arrested in March 2022, faces charges of first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in relation to the case involving Sidney Joseph Mantee.

According to Daniel McLaughlin, B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson, a four-week trial for Laroche is scheduled to begin Jan. 22, preceded by jury selection on Jan. 18 and 22.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 24, according to B.C. court services in Nanaimo.

Laroche was denied bail last July and her most recent court appearance was at B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Monday, March 20.

Mantee was 32 when he was reported missing in October 2020 by his family in Saskatchewan.

RELATED: Nanaimo woman, charged in ex’s murder, to remain in jail


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtBreaking Newsmurder

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces more funding for highway cell coverage
Next story
82-year-old man dies in skiing accident on intermediate Whistler trail

Just Posted

Some people feel the Connect Warming Centre should be located farther from downtown. File photo
Safety a growing concern to some in downtown Courtenay

Fred Fern presents CVLT executive director Tim Ennis with a cheque. They are standing in a forest targeted for protection by the Comox Valley Land Trust. Photo by Tanis Gower
Comox Valley Land Trust addressing climate change by protecting trees and forests

Leisha MacLennan began the Cold Water Cult, though she said she takes no credit for the organic growth of the group. Photo by Leisha MacLennan
Black Creek barber discovers the power of cold water

The detachment poses with the NATO Forward Operating Base detachment. Photo submitted
19 Wing squadron participates in anti-submarine warfare exercise