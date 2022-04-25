Volunteer Norma Dean has been with the gift shop since its inception. Photo submitted

NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Keeping history – and collectibles – alive at the Filberg Gift Shop

What could be more delightful than a gift shop situated in the iconic arts and crafts Lodge in Filberg Park?

“Not a lot,” would be the response of the 36-plus volunteers who joyfully polish silver, unpack donations, create displays, wash and press table linens, keep the Facebook page updated, schedule volunteers and staff the shop on weekends. It’s a busy place taking many volunteer hours per week to operate.

Good communication, planning and the generosity of the Comox Valley community are key to the more than 10-year-long success of the gift shop at Filberg Lodge, notes co-ordinators Mo MacKendrick and AnneMarie Bowen. The gift shop is a treasure trove of fine china, silver and silver plate, crystal, unique collectibles, gorgeous linens, vintage linens, jewellery and more – every piece is donated.

Our volunteers gravitate toward their passion. For example, Nancy Shafer LeForte and Anita Gould Jones graciously donate a good portion of their time at the gift shop polishing silver. While restoring a piece of blackened silver to its former glory is rewarding for both women, they both enjoy the camaraderie of their fellow volunteers, meeting visitors to the gift shop from near and far and the satisfaction they derive from earning funds for maintenance and restoration of the historic Filberg Lodge.

Donna DeJong is a vintage linen specialist, carefully cleaning, restoring, and starching (with handmade starch) each delicate piece that arrives. Norma Dean has been with the gift shop since its inception. She is currently acting as the volunteer scheduler and sits on the board. Dean loves the history of the Filberg Lodge and Park and enthusiastically shares her knowledge with visitors.

The Filberg Gift Shop is open every weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During July and August, the shop is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gift shop volunteers greet guests, assist shoppers, provide short historical tours, tend to cash-outs and wrapping – in short, take care of every aspect of running a shop.

Visitors to the Filberg Gift Shop relish the beautiful displays in the fine old home and the warm welcome they receive. All credit goes to our incredible team of inspirational volunteers – their dedication and passion are key to our success.

-Filberg Gift Shop


A variety of items for purchase at the Filberg Gift Shop. Photo submitted

