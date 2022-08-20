Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NATO secretary-general will visit Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut next week

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is making a visit to Canada next week.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate change and Arctic defences will be the main areas of focus for meetings between Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the pair will stop at one of the sites of the North Warning System, part of Canada’s Norad defences, in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday.

The next day they will visit a Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake, Alta., and the trip will end with a bilateral meeting.

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019, and his last meeting with Trudeau was in Spain in June of this year.

During that trip, Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand announced plans to expand the Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia to a combat-capable brigade.

– The Canadian Press

NATO

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russia’s Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
Next story
Timeline of Canada’s call to abandon 2015 appeal over residential schools fundraiser

Just Posted

Joyce Lindemulder performs a squat at the BCPA Fall Classic. Photo by @boldphotosbyshelly
Comox Valley woman takes up powerlifting at 61

Cumberland Fire Rescue made an emergency request for a new vehicle. Image, Facebook
Cumberland’s fire department stuck with need for new truck

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side