Ryan Fisher. ('A Ride for Ryan' Facebook page)

Nearly $40K raised for Kamloops man injured trying to save stepdaughter near Revelstoke

Ryan Fisher and his stepdaughter fell into Akolkolex Falls near Revelstoke on July 16

The Kamloops community is organizing a pair of fundraisers for a man who was severely injured while attempting to rescue his step-daughter near Revelstoke on July 16.

Ryan Fisher, of Kamloops, was hiking with his 15-year-old stepdaughter near the Akolkolex Falls when they lost their footing on slippery rocks and fell into the falls.

READ MORE: Kamloops teen dead after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke

Fisher was later discovered by a Search and Rescue helicopter and transported to the hospital. The next day, on July 17, his stepdaughter was found dead by police and search and rescue personnel.

Members of the Kamloops community have started a GoFundMe to help Fisher with daily living expenses while he recovers from his injuries, which include severe injuries to his head, pelvis, ribs, lungs, spleen and spine.

“After upcoming surgeries, Ryan will be in the hospital for some time,” said the team behind the fundraiser on GoFundMe. “Even after he returns home it will take a while for him to return to his work as a craftsman floor layer.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $38,000 of its $40,000 goal from over 400 donations.

“Please help us support Ryan so he can get back on his feet and continue sharing the beauty that he sees in the world through his photography.”

Additionally, a co-ed mountain bike ride has been organized in Kamloops to raise additional funds for Fisher. ‘A Ride for Ryan’ will take place in Kamloops on Tuesday (July 25). For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Several lightning-caused wildfires burning in Revelstoke area

