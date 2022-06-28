Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program launches in the Comox Valley

The Aldergrove community in Area B has been granted “FireSmart Neighbourhood” designation in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Emergency Program is excited to announce the soft launch of its refreshed and simplified Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program Guide. This program and guide will provide important tools and direction to ensure Comox Valley communities are prepared in case of an emergency.

“The Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program is an important step forward in building resilient communities and supporting each other after a disaster or public emergency,” says Cari McIntyre, Emergency Planning Coordinator. “With these updates, we’re hoping to create self-reliant communities where as neighbours, we are checking on each other and making sure we’re ready to handle whatever disaster comes our way. NEPP is community-driven and based on recent heat weather events, neighbours checking on neighbours can save lives while reducing call loads to our emergency responders. Thank you to our outstanding partners, including our existing NEPP teams, the Comox Valley Accessibility Committee, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North, and all the municipal partners engaged in such an important program.”

NEPP plans are designed by neighbourhood teams to be as basic or detailed as a community would like. Simple tasks such as a list of your neighbours, their contact information, and a map of your neighbourhood can bring a community closer and make a big difference when a disaster strikes.

Although NEPP focuses on disaster preparedness, communities are encouraged to use the NEPP structure to enhance other important neighbourhood-driven initiatives such as community safety, food security, and FireSmart.

FireSmart plays an important role in preparing households and neighbourhoods to contribute to lowering wildfire risk in the Comox Valley. The Comox Valley Regional District, K’ómoks First Nation, and all Comox Valley fire departments recognize the risk of wildfire in our communities. Together, with the assistance from municipal FireSmart liaisons and other community members, we can work to reduce risk exposure.

One community in Area B (Aldergrove) has recently been granted “FireSmart Neighbourhood” designation in the Comox Valley.

“Congratulations to the Aldergrove NEPP team on their FireSmart designation,” says Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green. “Thank you for leading by example in co-creating disaster resilience at the neighbourhood level.”

For more information and to view the NEPP guide, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/NEPP.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictEmergency Preparedness