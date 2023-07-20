A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare, the Health Ministry announced Thursday (July 20, 2023). (Don Denton)

A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare, the Health Ministry announced Thursday (July 20, 2023). (Don Denton)

New ALS medication now covered in B.C.

Coverage is anticipated to benefit as many as 100 people in the first year

A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare.

Albrioza was added to PharmaCare formulary as a limited coverage benefit Wednesday (July 19), the provincial government announced. The new coverage is expected to benefit as many as 100 people in B.C. living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a rare and life-altering disease.

The medication is taken orally and works to slow disease progression and loss of functional decline in eligible people living with ALS.

The province says this expanded access builds on B.C.’s previous $4-million investment in the ALS Society of BC’s Project Hope which aims to establish a world-class ALS clinic at the University of British Columbia. The goal is for patient care, research and increased patient access to clinical trials.

There are two other therapies also available for ALS treatment: Edaravone (Radicava) is an intravenous formulation funded as a limited coverage benefit by B.C. PharmaCare since August 2020 and Riluzole (Rilutek and generics) which is also covered on an exceptional case-by-case basis.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that gradually causes patients to lose the ability to move, speak, swallow and breathe. Patients are typically in their mid-to-late 50s when they present with symptoms and the average survival time ranges from 20 to 48 months.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ALSpharmacare planProvincial Government

Previous story
Tornado damages Pfizer plant, as scorching heat and floods sock US
Next story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions (left) and Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner (right) awarded Junyi Liu the Citizen Service Award, on July 12, after the man saved a woman from the fire at the Comox Esso gas station on the night of May 20. (Photo from Town of Comox’s Twitter)
Comox Valley hero awarded with Citizen Service Award but faces an uncertain future

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)
Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming

(File photo)
BREAKING: Motor vehicle incident at the corner of Ryan and Anderton Road

Filmmakers Lisa Molomot and Alison Mountz are coming to the COmox valley for two screenings of their award-winning documentary, Safe Haven (80 min).
Filmmakers on hand for Comox Valley screenings of war resisters documentary