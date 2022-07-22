Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard addresses the crowd at the official grand opening of the Aspen Grove Children’t Centre Opening as a young audience member sneaks a peek of the new space. Photo by Erin Haluschak

New Comox daycare offers spaces for parents

The new children’s centre is a fully licensed, 28 new space day care

A new space to help parents with childcare is officially open in Comox.

On July 22 (Friday) government officials, childcare representatives and those involved in the construction of Aspen Grove Children’s Centre were on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting at the ground-floor facility at 695 Aspen Rd.

The new children’s centre is a fully licensed, 28 new space day care that will provide 12 spaces for children up to 36 months of age and 16 spaces for children 30 months to school age.

The Town of Comox signed a long-term lease with the Comox Valley Children’s Day Care Society to operate and maintain the facility.


Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard addresses the crowd at the official grand opening of the Aspen Grove Children’t Centre Opening as a young audience member sneaks a peek of the new space. Photo by Erin Haluschak
