New funding program to fuel community tourism in the Comox Valley

Experience Comox Valley announced the launch of a new annual Events and Experiences funding program that will support the development of tourism products and offerings in the Comox Valley.

The new Events & Experiences Fund (EEF) invests in creating or enhancing the supply of experiences, events and festivals that attract visitors to the Comox Valley. This new grant program aims to support the development of shoulder season activities, increase the length of overnight stays, and help to ensure that tourism makes meaningful contributions to the well-being of the region.

“Taking this strategic approach to create repeatable, unique, vibrant and sustainable experiences in the Comox Valley is incredibly important to our tourism and hospitality sector as well as our residents,” said David Rooper, chair of the Comox Valley Tourism Advisory Committee.

“Undoubtedly, shoulder visitation seasons provide a fantastic opportunity to help our businesses reach their full potential. With carefully curated programs, we can inevitably draw upon the passion and talent of our community and inspire visitors from near and far.”

Local tourism and tourism-related private sector, not-for-profit, and non-government organizations are encouraged to apply. Events and experiences happening in Courtenay, Cumberland, Comox, Fanny Bay to Royston and Merville to Black Creek are eligible.

Application intake will begin on July 31 for events and experiences taking place from August to December 2023, for a maximum contribution of $7,500 per applicant.

This program has a rolling intake and will consider only fully completed applications on a first-received, first-reviewed basis until all funding for 2023 is awarded. Information about a 2024 program will be released in the fall.

