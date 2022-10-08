New marine services building on the horizon in Comox

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building at the Comox Marina. Black Press file photo

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building which will include three retail spaces, two gender-neutral, accessible bathrooms and a visitor information kiosk.

At the Sept. 28 special council meeting, Kinetic Construction was awarded the contract and the town will apply to Island Coast Economic Trust (ICE-T)’s Capital & Innovation Program for a $300,0000 grant.

In Oct 2020, council provided direction for the town to apply to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program launched by the province for the construction of a combination of commercial/town building in place of the current marine services building.

In his report to council, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer, noted the town was successful in the application for an amount of one million. Subsequent to the provincial funding approval, the town applied for and was successful in a grant application to the federal government for an additional amount of $380,000.

The recommendation presented to council was to increase the budget to $2.1 million (despite a cost of $1.9 million) due to unforeseen costs that the municipality must be responsible for, including unfavourable ground conditions or unexpected costs for utility connections, said Wall

Coun. Nicole Minions noted hesitation with the higher number, but Wall explained if council approved the budget of $1.9 million, staff wouldn’t have the ability to make changes without coming to council first, which could delay the project, ultimately costing more money.

Wall confirmed the tender closed less than a month ago, and the fixed price contract removes much of the budgetary risk.

The current timeline sees substantial completion in May 2023.



