New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70 per cent of British Columbians: poll

One in five support the almost $800-million overhaul announced by the province

Plans for the future of the Royal B.C. Museum continue to receive backlash as a new poll finds almost 70 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project. (RBCM/Facebook)

Projects that come with price tags of almost $800 million tend to be controversial, but a new poll shows reaction to plans to replace the Royal B.C. Museum might go a step beyond.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds 69 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project, while just one in five (22 per cent) support it.

When presented with the five options the provincial government explored for the museum, 62 per cent opted for option one (maintain the status quo with no new museum at a cost of $89 million) while 18 per cent would have pursued the plan chosen by the government. Eight per cent would have chosen option three (building a new museum at a new location for $811 million) while six per cent supported options four (build a new museum at the existing location at a cost of $892 million) and five (retaining and repairing the existing complex, $1.1 billion).

Of those who supported option one, the strongest support came from people over the age of 55. Support for option two was mostly made up of people between the ages of 18 to 34 (25 per cent).

With a hefty price tag, plans for the museum have received criticisms against the backdrop of B.C.’s health care crisis and the skyrocketing cost of living. When asked to identify their top priorities, the Angus Reid poll found the cost of living (61 per cent), health care (47 per cent) and housing affordability (43 per cent) dominated.

