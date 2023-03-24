NIC Inspired Women’s Award receives more than $2,000 in donations

The endowment capital has grown to $22,500 since the award was created in 2016

Erin Peterson and Jenni Osborne from the North Island College Foundation at International Women’s Day March 8, 2023 at 40 Knots Winery. Photo by Ali Roddam

Following an International Women’s Day event at 40 Knots Winery, the Inspired Women’s Award has grown to assist a mature female North Island student.

On March 8, the Comox Valley Record and Courtenay Appliances presented the event, which also provided an opportunity to grow the Inspired Women’s Award – an annual award that is presented to a mature female student residing in the Comox Valley.

The award is presented to a successful student who has completed her first year while also contributing to the greater needs of the community through volunteerism and must also demonstrate financial need.

Through donations at the event, the North Island College Foundation received $2,145 from between 45 to 50 donors, with many first-time gifting to the foundation, explained Erin Peterson, development officer with the college and foundation.

The endowment capital has grown to $22,500 since the award was created in 2016.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

International Women's Day