Members of Nickelback pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa, Sunday April 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Members of Nickelback pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa, Sunday April 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Induction to occur at 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton

Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada’s top music talent.

Lead singer Chad Kroeger and his bandmates Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, will be ushered into the Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Edmonton next year on March 13.

The 12-time Juno winners, whose hit singles include “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar,” will also perform on the live Junos broadcast.

The band’s induction announcement was part of a media event Monday in Edmonton where organizers said Calgary native Tate McRae would be among this year’s performers.

They also confirmed the return of several Juno Week events that were paused during the pandemic.

The Juno Cup, a Canadian celebrity hockey showdown, the Juno Songwriters’ Circle and Juno Fan Fare, an event where fans can meet the musicians, are back on the calendar in the week leading up to the big show.

Canadian music manager Ron Sakamoto will be the recipient of the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his lifelong contributions to the country’s music industry.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artistEntertainmentMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response

Just Posted

The Asian ladybug, Harmonia axyridis, arricved in Canada in 1994. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
DUCHESS OF DIRT: With the colder weather, beware of bugs seeking comfort indoors

Jon Miller brings his recently formed trio to the Flying Canoe in Courtenay for a concert on Nov. 17.
John Miller Trio jazzing things up in Courtenay

COME FOR THE MAGIC Moonlight & Magic returns to Downtown Courtenay on Nov. 18. File photo
Downtown Courtenay festive season kicks off Nov. 18 with Moonlight and Magic

Nguyen Ngoc Bich showing coloured silk scarves. (Submitted photo)
Fiesta World Craft Bazaar returns to Courtenay’s Florence Filberg Centre