The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormMerritt

Previous story
SAR ropes team plucks hypothermic swimmers from tough spot on Cowichan River
Next story
FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Just Posted

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)
Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe to perform in Courtenay

N’alaga Consulting’s Suicide Initiative program takes a non-clinical, non-pathologizing approach to suicide. Photo by Ali Roddam
Indigenous youth suicide prevention initiative based in culturally-rooted practices

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed a woman who was reported missing on April 27 has now been found safe. File photo
Reported missing Comox Valley woman found safe: RCMP

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood
Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event