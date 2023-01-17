Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nicolas Jimenez departing ICBC to become president, CEO of BC Ferries

Jimenez spent close to 20 years with the insurance corporation

The head of B.C. insurance corporation is shifting his transportation focus.

After close to 20 years with ICBC, most recently as president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez is leaving to lead BC Ferries instead.

ICBC’s board of directors made the announcement Tuesday (Jan. 17), calling Jimenez’ departure a loss for the company.

“We look back on his contributions to ICBC with admiration and appreciation,” board chair Catherine Holt said in a statement.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.

More to come.

BCFerriesBusinessICBC

