No fireworks permits being issued in the Comox Valley for Halloween

Pets, livestock, and many people will be relieved to know the Comox Valley Regional District will not be issuing fireworks permits for the foreseeable future, due to the drought conditions the Island is experiencing.

According to a CVRD press release, extremely dry conditions, high wildfire risk, little rain expected for the next two weeks and current BC Wildfire restrictions have prompted the decision to suspend issuing fireworks permits for Electoral Areas A, B and C over the next several weeks, including Halloween.

“This decision is based on the abundance of caution and safety for the community,” said Amanda Yasinski, senior manager of building and bylaw compliance. “We have never experienced dry conditions like this before in October and it’s important we keep the safety of the Comox Valley a top priority. It’s also important that we adhere to the restrictions currently in place by the BC Wildfire Service.

“We understand that residents may have to adjust their plans, but we’re asking the public to exercise good judgement and help keep our communities safe this Halloween.”

Without a valid permit, fireworks are prohibited to be set off in Electoral Areas A, B and C. Please take this into consideration, if you were planning on purchasing fireworks this Halloween.

Fines for illegally setting off fireworks in the CVRD carries a fine of $500.

For more information on this, visit the CVRD Fireworks page.

