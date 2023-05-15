Fire destroyed a house in the 500 block of Temple Street in Parksville Saturday evening, May 13. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

Fire destroyed a house in the 500 block of Temple Street in Parksville Saturday evening, May 13. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

No injuries after Vancouver Island home gutted by fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Two residents escaped a house fire in Parksville Saturday evening (May 13) without injuries after their home on Temple Street was gutted by the blaze.

Parksville Fire Department was dispatched to the home shortly after 9 p.m. to find the house’s main floor on fire, according to Fire Chief Marc Norris.

“A defensive fire attack and exposure protection incident management strategy was initiated by the incident commander,” Norris said in an email to the PQB News. This approach involves the fire department combating the blaze from outside and not entering the house.

The fire was knocked down within approximately 25 minutes, Norris added, and firefighters were on scene dealing with hot spots for another two and a half hours.

READ MORE: Fire investigators probe cause of huge Parksville blaze that destroyed several businesses

The cause is not known and fire investigators were on site Monday morning (May 15).

Parksville Fire Department responded with 26 members, two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue company, plus it duty officer and duty chief.

RCMP, BCEHS and BC Hydro responded to assist, and Emergency Support Services (ESS) was activated to support the home’s occupants, Norris said.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireParksville

Previous story
Wildfire evacuates Hay River, nearby reserve in Northwest Territories
Next story
Unwanted vacation: family desperate to bring B.C. man home from Mexico

Just Posted

A 74-year-old temperature record was broken on May 14 when the mercury reached a high of 31.9 C, beating the 1949 record of 25.6 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking temperatures in the Comox Valley over the weekend

Thrifters discover a trove of art belonging to late artist Victor Reece in an abandoned storage locker 13 years after his passing. (Photo submitted)
TV show finds trove of art belonging to late father of Comox Valley woman

The Art & Bloom Festival is a Victoria Day Weekend tradition. Photo supplied
Annual Art & Bloom Festival set for Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens

BC Hydro’s public warning system along the Puntledge River will be tested May 16 to 18, including this one beside Barber’s Hole. Photo supplied
BC Hydro to conduct siren and strobe testing along Puntledge River May 16-18