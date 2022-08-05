No monkeypox vaccine appointments available on the Island

Island Health asking residents to check back as more vaccine supply is received

There are no appointments available on the Island for the monkeypox vaccine.

As of Friday morning (Aug. 5), the three clinics – Courtenay, Nanaimo and Victoria – offering appointments in Island Health’s booking portal were full.

Island Health noted additional appointment times will be added as vaccine supply is received and asked residents to check back. The vaccination clinics are not accepting drop-ins.

As of Aug. 4, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control had confirmed six cases in Island Helath, six in Fraser Health and 69 in Vancouver Coast Health for a total of 81 cases in B.C.

“Island Health is launching a targeted vaccination campaign for those currently at highest risk of acquiring and spreading monkeypox,” the health authority said on its website.

All who qualify are encouraged to book an appointment and the B.C. Medical Services Plan is not required. The vaccine is not available to the general public at this time.

Since May, cases of monkeypox have been reported in many countries, including Canada, where the virus doesn’t normally spread.

According to the BCCDC, symptoms can occur in two stages with fever, chills, intense headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, exhaustion, and muscle and back pain in the first. The second stage can consist of sores and blisters in the hands, feet, arms, legs, mouth or genitals, lasting two to three weeks.

To book an appointment, go to waitwhile.com/welcome/mpclinics.

