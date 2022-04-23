The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

No tsunami warning after magnitude 5 earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island

The quake struck at approximately 2:22 p.m. on April 23

A magnitude five earthquake was recorded off the coast of Port Hardy on Saturday (April 23).

The quake struck just after 2 p.m. approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada said there is no tsunami warning related to the quake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it to Earthquakes Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earthquake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity
Next story
Cumberland finalizing annual tax rates on properties

Just Posted

Some concerned moms are working with Cumberland’s council on more climate action. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Moms group wants climate action in Cumberland

Student Jay Jamieson came up with the free shop/repair cafe idea. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Pop-up clothing shop was Comox Valley student’s idea

Youth led a climate march from Simms Park through downtown Courtenay on Friday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Students question Comox Valley leaders on climate action

The Run Wild, Avery Cardinal (left) and Tyson Geick, released their first single, “Don’t Need It” on major digital download platforms. Photo supplied
New Comox Valley country band’s first release taking off online