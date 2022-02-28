Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)

No updates 1 year after body of mother and artist found in Beacon Hill Park.

Bree Gamble found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3, 2021

One year after Brianna Lozano – also known as Bree Gamble – was found dead in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Police Department says it has no new updates.

Police were called to the south side of the park along Dallas Road shortly after 6 a.m. March 3, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive woman. Lozano was pronounced dead on scene, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit announced it was investigating her death as a homicide soon after.

VicPD says investigators have spoken with several people since, but that it believes there are people with information who haven’t come forward yet.

Lozano, 46, was a mother, singer, artist, and Victoria resident.

Speaking to Black Press Media following her death, Lozano’s father Jorge Lozano remembered his daughter as “a very independent, rebellious woman who explored the world on her own terms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

-With files from Jane Skrypnek

READ ALSO: Father of Beacon Hill Park homicide victim remembers daughter as beautiful, independent

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideVicPDVictoria

Previous story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers
Next story
Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

Just Posted

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships

Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship

The Old Farm Market is expected to open mid-March at 6th and England in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Old Farm Market to open in downtown Courtenay

16 teams from around the province are competing at the 2022 B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships Feb. 22-27 at the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photos
Courtenay rink reaches final at B.C. U21 curling championships