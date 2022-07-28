Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

Temperatures of 41C may lead to increased fire behaviour in the Stein Valley

B.C. Wildfire reports the Nohomin Creek blaze is currently stable at 2,364 hectares large, in the absence of strong winds, despite hot weather, steep terrain and dry conditions.

On July 28, temperatures are forecast to reach 41C, which could potentially lead to increased fire behaviour at high elevations in the Stein Valley.

Growth continues to occur across and upslope along the west section of the fire, north of the Stein River.

Crews are working to establish wet lines and fuel-free areas. Crews are also patrolling the Stryen Creek area and are working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Containment lines are being reinforced on various sections of the Nohomin Creek wildfire.

Over the course of approximately three days, crews used hand tools to dig down to the mineral soil to create a break in fuel for the fire.

A fuel free containment line is a strategically planned barrier, either manually or mechanically constructed, intended to stop or slow the rate of spread of a fire, and from which suppression action is carried out to control a fire.

Traffic into the wildfire area along the west side of the Fraser Canyon is now limited to wildfire response personnel and local traffic only between Texas Creek Road/Spencer Road at the 20.5km mark south of Lillooet and at the Lytton footbridge. When travelling in a wildfire area and along these road systems, please slow down, remain aware of your surroundings at all times, and respect all signage posted along the route.

Lytton First Nation has issued Evacuation Orders for Nohomeen IR 13, Papyum IRs 27, 27A, Lytton IR 27B, Papyum Graveyard 27C, Stryen IR 9 (West of Stein River).

Lytton First Nation has issued Evacuation Alerts for Stryen IR 9 and Lytton IR 9A, Nohomeen IR 13, Papyum IRs 27, 27A, Lytton IR 27B, Papyum Graveyard 27C, Stryen IR 9 (West of Stein River), Stryen IR 9 and Lytton IR 9A.

Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country). For more information, please visit their website, here.

