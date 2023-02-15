A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)

NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

Exercise not related to unidentified objects shot down over North America recently, force says

Vancouver Island residents may have the chance to spot NORAD aircrafts overhead Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The North American force says it’s conducting a live-fly air defence exercise off the coasts of B.C. and Washington State throughout the day.

It’ll be using a variety of American and Canadian aircrafts, including fighter aircrafts, operating at a high altitude.

Despite the timing the exercise, NORAD says it is in no way connected to the four unidentified objects that have been shot down over North America in the last couple of weeks.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

NORAD says air defence exercises are routine for it, including practising how to respond to airspace restriction violations, unknown aircrafts and hijackings.

Wednesday’s exercise is only scheduled to last the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationdefence intelligenceMilitary

Previous story
Gun-control group tells MPs ‘disinformation’ muddied assault-style firearm measures
Next story
B.C. paramedics, dispatchers ratify new 3-year contract with overwhelming support

Just Posted

Regina blues master Jack Semple returns to MusicFest in 2023; this time plugged in, with his band. Photo by Terry Farrell
Jack Semple will plug in for return to Vancouver Island MusicFest

Anyone with a valid VIRL card is now able to check out a thermal imagining camera through their home branch. Photo by Ali Roddam
Getting a better look into the library

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

Households with wood burning appliances are encouraged to save them for power outages or extreme weather, and use a cleaner option as a primary heat source. File photo
Courtenay installing air monitors, launching awareness campaign