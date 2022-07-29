A sign board displays the TSX as a custodian cleans the windows of the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday

North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada’s main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 236.21 points at 19,692.92, driven by strength in the energy, industrials and base metals sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 315.50 points at 32,845.13. The S&P 500 index gained 57.86 points at 4,130.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.09 points at 12,390.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up US$2.20 at US$98.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.5 cents at US$8.23.

The December gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,781.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly ten cents at US$3.57 a pound.

– The Canadian Press

