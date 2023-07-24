North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nicholas Blackwell who requires immediate medical assessment. Blackwell was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7 at about 2:40 p.m.

Blackwell is a Caucasian male, 40 years old, 6 foot 4, with a thin build and reddish hair and last seen wearing an orange/salmon coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.

He may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

Blackwell does not have a fixed address and may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan or nearby area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Blackwell is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

