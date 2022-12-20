Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo

North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Three out of NIC’s 4 campuses shutter due to weather

North Island Campuses in Campbell River and Comox Valley are closed today (Dec. 20).

Three of North Island Colleges Campuses, including Campbell River and Comox Valley have shut their doors for the day, Dec. 20. The Mixalakwila campus, located in Port Hardy, will remain open.

The news comes as Vancouver Island receives a blast of winter weather in the form of frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall, with some regions on the Island expected to get up to 15 cm of snow.

