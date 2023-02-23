B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now assess crisis patients for involuntary admissions

Province expects move will reduce pressures on ERs, help people get faster treatment

Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act.

The New Democrat government says it changed the Mental Health Act last spring to help people get care during a mental health crisis, while respecting their legal rights.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s mental health and addictions minister, says giving nurse practitioners authority to approve involuntary admission for a patient will reduce pressures on emergency departments and help people get faster treatment.

She says when a person is in a mental health crisis, they require timely, compassionate and appropriate care.

Under the changes, a person in crisis can be admitted to a mental health facility for up to 48 hours if a nurse practitioner or doctor believes that person requires involuntary treatment.

Whiteside says the changes would also cut the time police officers need to spend in emergency rooms while waiting for patient transfers to be approved.

“This is about ensuring we have the resources in our emergency rooms so that our health-care practitioners can take that handoff from a police officer and get that individual into the appropriate care.”

RELATED: B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Healthmental health

Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians
Next story
Smouldering diapers shut down Walmart in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP detachment. File photo
Comox Valley RCMP cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody

Melissa Curtis, the only female C-Tow captain in Canada in the foreground, with partner Pasha Barlak, and son Owen Barlak, who, at 18, is now the youngest qualified C-Tow captain in Canada. Photo supplied
BOATING WITH BARB: C-Tow business a family affair in Comox

This Pacific willow graces the waterside of one of Courtenay’s most frequently visited parks. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Tree of the Year submissions deadline looming

Northern Harrier-Stretching by B. Walwork is one of the prints on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery from Feb. 28-March 18. Photo supplied
Comox Valley photographers to be showcased at next Pearl Ellis exhibit