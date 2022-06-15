Off The Page: Caring for mental health at North Island College

With factors such as the pandemic and an overall concern for well-being, North Island College recently launched its first student mental health and well-being strategy – Care2 Plan.

Felicity Blaiklock, the director of student affairs, helped launch the program and is the next guest on The Record’s Off The Page podcast, released on June 15.

“We’ve seen a real increase in the number of cases of mental illness and distress in our students since the beginning of the pandemic, but a lot of the work for the Care2 Plan actually came before the pandemic,” she said. “… Although we provide services for students, we’ve always been really, really concerned about their well-being, their overall well-being; of course, we recognize that mental health and well-being do have an impact on academic success, we all know what it means … when you’re happier, you typically do better.”

Blaiklock explained in creating the plan, support is structured to serve the college’s diverse student – and faculty – population. Mental health looks different for many people, she noted, so for some that may include financial or food security, the need for space or balancing the different roles including family and student life.

Many people often start by focusing on students who are in distress, she explained. However, the college recognizes there’s a part to play in supporting students before they become distressed.

“A large part of this plan is not just a response to helping students in crisis, but also giving the education and the building resilience within our college community to ensure that students have the tools and the strategies to be able to ask for support when they need it, to be able to build that resilience within themselves.”

As far as services, part of the plan is to offer a range of resources such as Elders-in-residence at each campus, counselling services, advising, financial, academic and Indigenous navigators. Additionally, NIC also offers a department of Accessible Learning Services, peer tutoring and peer connectors for international students.

As for how the college can measure the success of the program? You’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out.

