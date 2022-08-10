Off The Page: Peter Kent discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Off The Page has finished our first season and is on a short summer break with season two set for September. Please enjoy this selection of an encore presentation from our sister podcast, Today in B.C.

In this encore presentation of Today in BC, Peter Kent of Qualicum Beach talks about being a stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger for 15 years.

As you can imagine, he was tossed around, run over, and beat up – a lot. He talks with Host Peter McCully about his adventures as a stunt man, life with Arnold, and life after Arnold.

