On The Fly Satellite Café opens ‘post-security’ at Comox Valley Airport

The Comox Valley Airport celebrated the grand opening of On The Fly’s Satellite Café by surprising WestJet passengers bound for Calgary with fresh cookies and scones before a mid-morning flight Thursday (Oct. 13).

The addition to the terminal is part of the Terminal Enhancement Project made possible by the Federal Regional Air Transport Initiative (RATI). More than $1 million in PacifiCan support has allowed the airport to restructure and enlarge the hold room and security screening areas to improve physical distancing and aid in safely increasing passenger volumes to support the economic recovery of northern Vancouver Island.

“For many years our passengers have been asking for coffee, food and drink options to allow them to relax and fuel up pre-travel or take a beverage or freshly prepared food item on their flight,” said CVAC’s CEO Mike Atkins.

“Until recently, we could not accommodate that request as the seating and space within our hold room was at capacity. The RATI funding has allowed us to enhance the seating area within the existing infrastructure providing the necessary space to make the satellite service viable. Our new café owners jumped at the opportunity to expand their service to outbound passengers, and we couldn’t be more pleased to see travellers better served by this new option.”

During the summer, On The Fly Café welcomed new owners Lyle and Racheal Smith.They look forward to continuing the friendly service and commitment to the flying and local community that Comox Valley Airport is known for.

The satellite café will feature many of the Island Good favourites, like freshly baked Creekmore coffee, breakfast wraps, sandwiches and grab-and-go items.

Soon, the popular beverages from Gladstone Brewery, Wayward Distillery and other beverages currently available in the main café will be featured too. Hours of the satellite café will vary, with an aim to be open during peak pre-flight hours. Currently, the satellite café is open from 4:45 a.m. to 7 a.m. for morning departures and will open for mid-day and evening service as passenger volumes and staffing levels increase. The existing café and take-out window remain open, 364 days a year 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



