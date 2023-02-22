(Photo from Phillip Tiicham Muir Facebook video)

One confirmed dead in early-morning house fire west of Qualicum Beach

Investigation underway into cause of fire, death of person in Whiskey Creek blaze

A person died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in a rural area west of Qualicum Beach.

Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire located in 3800 block of Marples Road in Whiskey Creek at approximately 1 a.m. Feb. 22.

Fire Chief Ron Schildroth said the house was engulfed in flames and it took over an hour to contain the blaze. They had help from the Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Dashwood fire departments.

Members of the Oceanside RCMP Detachment also attended the blaze. Sgt. Shane Worth, in a press release, indicated that there was one person located deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire and death of the person are currently under investigation by the Oceanside RCMP in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

No other details are being released at this time.

