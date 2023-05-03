A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in targeted B.C. shooting

Shooting happened Tuesday (May 2) night in 14800 block of 108 Ave. in Surrey

A targeted shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood Tuesday night has left one man dead and another injured.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 2), police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the area of 108 Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey. Two men were shot. One, found in “critical condition,” died after being taken to hospital. The other victim remains in hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to Surrey RCMP.

A freelance photographer on scene noted multiple bullet holes were seen on a black Dodge SUV.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, however initial information suggests that this was a targeted incident with ties to the BC Gang Conflict. A possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire,” reads a release from police.

READ MORE: Police investigate shooting, stabbing in Whalley Sunday night

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews in the Township of Langley responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600-block of 28 Avenue, in the Fernridge neighbourhood.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

– with file from Dan Ferguson

