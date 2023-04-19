The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon

Previous story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’
Next story
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue

Just Posted

Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis — employ spiraling, circular movements that offer cross-training for activities such as golf and tennis. Photo submitted
From Paris to L.A., Rebecca Halls brings Gyrokinesis to the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

The Kyiv Roundabout, a painting by Nanaimo artist Gerda Hofman, is one of 10 visual art pieces selected for Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition, featuring musical performances of compositions by by Modest Mussorgsky. (Image submitted/HA Photography photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony bringing project to Courtenay theatre and schools

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

Pop-up banner image