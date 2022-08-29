The View Royal Fire Rescue station is seen March 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

One person in hospital after Greater Victoria area house fire

Fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon

One person is in hospital after a house fire broke out in a home in View Royal.

View Royal and Langford fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 29) to calls about a house fire in the 2300-block of Evelyn Heights off of Creed Road, near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said crews also looked into a couple of calls about smoke in Thetis Lake Regional Park but determined they were due to smoke from the house fire.

Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being.

West Shore fire crews also responded to a separate wildfire in Highlands in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Sunday (Aug. 28) evening at around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Parts of Thetis Lake still closed after wildfire extinguished over weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordLangford Fire RescueTown of View RoyalView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Student research gets $8.6M boost from B.C. government
Next story
CVRD pursues permanent injunction to stop shipbreaking in Union Bay

Just Posted

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Phill Fuller tastes one of several local pizzas for his latest Comox Valley Tastes Good showdown. Image, Facebook video
Pizza playoffs aim to find best Comox Valley pie

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image