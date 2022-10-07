One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Victim suffered significant head injury in what police are calling an unprovoked incident

One man was arrested for assault after Victoria police were called to a Thursday morning hammer attack.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Oct. 6 just before 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck in the head with a hammer in what police called a random, unprovoked attack.

Police located the victim who was taken to hospital by paramedics for a significant, but non-life-threatening, head injury, VicPD said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby.

The suspect was released with a future court date and conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

