One man was arrested for aggravated assault following an altercation on Gabriola Island that sent one man to hospital with non life-threatening injuries on the weekend. (File photo)

One senior arrested after another assaulted with weapon on Gabriola Island

Police say man arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries

One suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault following an altercation between two men on Gabriola Island.

According to Gabriola Island RCMP, police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a rural residence on South Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was located on Gabriola Island a short time later and arrested for aggravated assault and was later released under conditions that included he not go to Gabriola Island.

“They’re in their 70s. They know each other,” said Cpl. Jordan Mullen of the Gabriola Island RCMP.

Mullen said he believed the victim was released from hospital Monday morning, April 4, but would not comment on what kind of weapon was used in the alleged assault.

Gabriola RCMP say the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gabriola RCMP detachment or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

