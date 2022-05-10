The newest Valley Vonka chocolate bars

One YANA Valley Vonka golden ticket still missing; prizes to be awarded tonight

  • May. 10, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Where art thou, ye golden one?

The Valley Vonka contest is coming to a conclusion this evening with the distribution of prizes for the six golden ticket holders.

Problem is, only five golden tickets have been brought in to the Record office, at 407D Fifth Street in Downtown Courtenay.

If you still have unwrapped Valley Vonka chocolate bars in your possession, please check them to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

If you have a golden ticket, you have until 3 p.m. today, May 10, to claim your spot among the winners.

Please call the Record office at 250-338-5811.

Comox ValleyfundraiserYANA

