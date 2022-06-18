People cheer during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This year will see an "unprecedented and unique Canada Day" with a never-before-seen security posture in the city, says an Ottawa police officer on condition of anonymity at a technical briefing for media on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police says this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Increased security follows convoy protests seen in February

An Ottawa police officer says this year will see an “unprecedented and unique Canada Day” with a never-before-seen security posture in the city.

The officer says this year is the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event.

Police and Canadian Heritage held a technical briefing today on plans for July 1 in which media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Heritage says this year’s Canada Day celebrations will largely take place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

The Ottawa police officer says it will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are planning to gather throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
Island community wants government to save rail line before time runs out
Next story
Canadian summer camp operators facing post-pandemic staff shortages, climbing costs

Just Posted

Ruth Barry and Jerry Van receive the CVN gift bag for the winning submission in the 2022 Comox Valley Nature Tree of the Year contest. Photo by Kerri Scott
Comox Valley Nature’s 2022 Tree of the Year unveiled

Alaina Brocklesby received the Governor General’s Award at the University of the Fraser Valley convocation June 15. Photo supplied
Comox resident scores perfect GPA for her master’s of social work degree

The Vancouver Island Symphony is returning to the Sid Williams Theatre June 25. (Photo courtesy HA Photography)
Vancouver Island Symphony’s season concludes in Courtenay Electrifying Eroica

George Slomp, who operates Perspective Design Build with partner Peter Bain, is one of those working in house deconstruction — or unbuilding. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Strathcona Waste Managment supports deconstruction approach

Pop-up banner image ×