Owner of overturned Nanaimo River kayak steps forward in wake of search

Woman had safely left the scene with family, intending to return when river conditions improved

A kayak found overturned amongst logs in Nanaimo River triggered a large response from emergency services Tuesday, May 24. (Photo submitted)

The owner of capsized kayak that sparked a search on the Nanaimo River Tuesday has been found.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, she’s safe, sound and feeling a little sheepish about her long weekend misadventure making the news.

“I am so embarrassed but yet extremely grateful to know that there are first responders trained and ready to respond to these kinds of situations,” Allison Wasserman said in a media released issued today.

The release states Wasserman had flipped the kayak early Sunday afternoon, shortly after setting out with family near the bridge in Cedar. Bruised and suffering from some cuts, she made her way to shore, but with the kayak stuck under some log booms and the water moving quickly, they decided to leave it until conditions improved.

Before they could, she learned from the news about the large emergency response launched after someone spotted her abandoned craft. RCMP, Cranberry and Cedar volunteer fire departments and B.C. Ambulance Service along with an air ambulance helicopter were all involved.

She called the RCMP Wednesday with her story.

“I realize now that I should have reported it but with everything happening it just slipped my mind. I would though like to extend a heartfelt thank you and a sincere apology to all of the first responders who attended. I have learned a valuable lesson,” she said.

