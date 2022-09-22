Parksville fire crews called out to battle ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Parksville Fire Department spent close to four hours working to contain a fire at a commercial mixed-use building on Memorial Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo)

Parksville Fire Department spent close to four hours working to contain a fire at a commercial mixed-use building on Memorial Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 22.

An investigation is currently underway with Oceanside RCMP General Investigation Section and an RCMP fire investigator on-scene continuing to collect evidence.

Oceanside RCMP indicated in a press release they believe the fire was deliberately set at the rear exterior of the building.

If anyone has any information about this fire or has dash cam or video surveillance from the area around 6 a.m. this morning, investigators would like to speak with you, said Sgt. Shane Worth. Fire crews and police are still working in the area and the public is asked to respect the temporary closures and barriers that are currently in place.

The department was called out at approximately 6 a.m.

“We had a structural collapse at the rear of the building at which time we withdrew the fire crews from the building and worked it from the exterior,” said fire chief Marc Norris. “We want to make sure our fire crews are in a safe position.”

No one was inside the building at the time.

Because both sides of building are made of concrete, firefighters were limited to fighting it aerially, using aa ladder truck. It took hours to deal with the hot spots said Norris as they were difficult to access.

The Qualicum Beach and Errington fire departments were called in to assist.

More than 25 people work in the building, which includes a law firm, a Salvation Army office and a property management office.

