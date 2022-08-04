Parksville resident Victoria Tyers won $75,000 after purchasing a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket. (Submitted photo)

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers won $75,000 after purchasing a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island woman wins $75K via ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket

Winning ticket purchased at Mid Island Co-op

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers had to check her scratch and win ticket several times before she could believe she had really won $75,000.

She purchased a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ ticket from the Mid Island Co-op on Island Highway East, according to a news release by BCLC.

“I counted the words at least 20 times,” she said. “I was in shock…my first thought was, ‘my trip is paid for!’”

READ MORE: Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

Tyers plans to put some of the prize money towards taking her family on a vacation to Hawaii this winter. 

“I’m in disbelief! There really are winners out there,” she said.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lotteryParksville

Previous story
B.C. can expect cooler weather through August
Next story
Comox Valley Regional District issues campfire ban

Just Posted

Judi Hills tied a ribbon to a tree in the Puntledge Park neighbourhood in memory of her son and of all the people who have struggled in silence. Photo supplied
Courtenay mom uses ribbons to honour late son, shed light on mental illness

Beckett Williamson was born six weeks premature in June 2020, with a rare genetic condition, called Prader-Willi syndrome. Photo supplied
Beckett’s family grateful YANA has been there for the long haul

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Police arrested Lucas Morine on Ryan Road in Courtenay last October for a series of axe attacks on vehicles. He was sentenced in provincial court on Aug. 3. Bev Dempsey-Orr file photo
Axe attacks on vehicles in Courtenay net 22 more months in jail